Toddler found outside covered in feces in Surprise; mother arrested

Cheyenne Finney was arrested by police on one count of child abuse.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been arrested for child abuse after a young boy was found alone outside, covered in animal feces. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call of a toddler walking by himself on a sidewalk in a neighborhood near Litchfield and Waddell roads. Police arrived and found the 2-year-old boy, who was wearing only a diaper and pants. The temperature was 102 degrees and officers said the child’s body was covered in what appeared to be animal feces “from head to toe.”

Witnesses said the child was wandering around outside for over an hour before the boy’s mother, 29-year-old Cheyenne Lenae Fenney, came outside looking for him. Officers then went to that house, where the front door was open. Inside, police say they found feces and urine throughout the house from five dogs and two cats that live there.

Fenney was arrested for child abuse and taken into custody. During the investigation, police spoke with one of Fenney’s other children, an adult who also lives at the home. He told investigators that Fenney leaves the toddler to care for himself as she stays in her room all day until he comes home to take care of the boy. The child was evaluated and given medical attention before being turned over to the Department of Child Safety.

