UPDATE: Four dead, including constable, in shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

A man was found shot near the complex’s parking lot.

According to several sources, the shooting happened when a constable and an apartment manager were serving an eviction notice at the complex.

KOLD has been told the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager and constable before turning the gun on himself.

The TPD has not been able to confirm, but they did say the complex has been evacuated. Those residents have been placed in a SunTran bus to keep cool as the investigation continues.

The TPD said it is still a very active scene, but the threat is over and no arrests have been made.

