Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Four dead, including constable, in shooting at Tucson apartments

A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona, on...
A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, Aug. 25.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

A man was found shot near the complex’s parking lot.

According to several sources, the shooting happened when a constable and an apartment manager were serving an eviction notice at the complex.

KOLD has been told the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager and constable before turning the gun on himself.

The TPD has not been able to confirm, but they did say the complex has been evacuated. Those residents have been placed in a SunTran bus to keep cool as the investigation continues.

The TPD said it is still a very active scene, but the threat is over and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times