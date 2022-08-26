UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in an officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Aug. 20.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Adum Mahamat was shot by an officer after he reportedly refused to drop his handgun when they ordered him to.

Authorities were called just before 3:30 a.m. to a hookah lounge in the 3700 block of South 16th Avenue in response to a call about a fight there.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple people running from the lounge and were spoke to lounge staff in the parking lot. They told police there was an armed man inside the business.

Police say they walked saw Mahamat, holding a handgun and started ordering him to drop the weapon. Mahamat allegedly refused to comply and two officers fired and shot him.

Officers then made sure the scene was safe and treated Mahamet at the scene.

Mahamet was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The officers who fired at him were identified as Angela Gist, a fifteen-year TPD veteran, and Alexander Martin, who had been with the department for four years.

The incident was captured by officers’ body cameras, as well as by surveillance and witness videos. Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Pima County sheriff’s deputies at 520-351-4900.

The criminal investigation of the incident is being handled by the Pima County Regional Critical Incident Team. Pima County deputies have taken the lead.

The TPD’s Department of Professional Standards will conduct a separate administrative investigation to examine the officers’ actions.

