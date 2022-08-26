UPDATE: Victims of midtown murder-suicide identified
Authorities confirm Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay died in the likely triple murder-suicide
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.
According to sources and court documents, the shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and an apartment manager served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.
Sources told KOLD Stansell killed the apartment manager, Martinez-Garibay and a neighbor before turning the gun on himself. While the TPD has not been able to confirm the details, they said the scene is safe and no suspects are in custody.
Police said Friday they had been called around 11:15 a.m. to the apartment complex, where they found the 28-year-old Angela Fox-Heath lying in the courtyard with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers determined Fox-Heath had been the apartment manager who had accompanied Martinez-Garibay while she was serving the eviction notice.
Authorities say Stansell opened fire and shot Fox-Heath, killing her. Officers at the scene were initially unable to find Martinez-Garibay, and believed she was inside Stansell’s apartment.
Once Tucson’s SWAT team arrived, they entered the apartment and found Martinez-Garibay’s body inside. She had also been fatally shot.
Inside the apartment, they also found Stansell, who they believe died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
By searching the apartment, authorities determined that Stansell had gone into a neighboring apartment and fatally shot 25-year-old Elijah Miranda.
Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran who was active in the Tucson community. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
In 2020, she was the program manager for Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans. KOLD spoke with her when the group handed out Walmart gift cards to veterans and their families to help during the pandemic.
In 2019, Martinez-Garibay was honored for her work and received a vehicle from the Recycled Ride program.
In 2017 and 2018, Martinez-Garibay led the Tucson chapter of the PGA Hope program. The program sought to bring together military veterans with any disability and golf professionals.
“The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they’re happy about learning the game of golf, they’re happy to have the social interaction with other veterans,” Martinez-Garibay said at the time.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of the lives in the mass shooting.
Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.
It is at least the second fatal shooting in the United States this week that happened when eviction papers were being served.
On Monday, Aug. 22, two deputies were shot at a home near Oklahoma City.
Authorities said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed while the other deputy is expected to survive.
As of Friday, there were no outstanding suspects in the shooting at Lind Commons Apartments. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.
Response To Shooting
There was an outpouring of support for Martinez’s family across social media. Below are some of those responses.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.