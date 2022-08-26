‘We all lost a rising star in the community’: Family and collogues remember missing hiker Jetal Agnihotri

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The body of University of Arizona graduate student Jetal Agnihotri was found on Tuesday. This came after a heavy search of more than 170 responders all out trying to find her. Now, her family and colleagues at the University of Arizona want to remember the legacy she now leaves behind.

Both her family and coworkers said the Department of Hydrology is where she loved to be. She’s been described as dedicated, humble, and highly motivated in her career that’s been cut short.

Jetal Agnihotri was just 29 years old when search and rescue teams found her in the Virgin River in Utah where she was hiking with friends from the University of Arizona just last weekend.

Her brother Pujan Agnihotri and his family flew out to help with the search before rescuers recovered her body.

“It’s unfortunate that she passed away so young,” he said.

Now, he’s remembering the young woman that she was. He called her dedicated to her craft at the University of Arizona Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric sciences.

“She brought a wealth of knowledge to my team and also professor Nu,” said Professor Ali Behrangi.

Behrangi said Jetal had been with the department for over a year and half.

Taking part in lots of big projects during her short time with the University. He went on to say that the “value of her work was very soon recognized by the community.”

Both Behrangi and his colleague shared that someone like Jetal and her work ethic isn’t easily replaced and they will miss her and her work at the University.

“We all lost a rising star in the community.”

Jetal’s family said they are grateful for the outpour of support since she went missing while hiking in Utah and are grateful to everyone who has reached out to them.

