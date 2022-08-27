Constables’ work is oftentimes dangerous according to a Tucson landlord

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The work of Pima County Constables is dangerous work as this week mass shooting shows. A Constable, Deborah Martinez, was attempting to serve an eviction notice when she was shot and killed along with the apartment manager and another person in the complex. The shooter then killed himself.

We have gone along with Constables as they serve eviction notices in the face of threats and name calling.

“This is a very bad day in their life so sometimes they take it out on me,” former Constable Kristen Randall told us two years ago. “I take this seriously. I have to, sometimes those are very serious threats.”

Scott Bittenham, a Tucson landlord who has had to evict people in the past knew Martinez and the dangers she faced.

“This week she did four evictions for us and in the first one a woman spit in her face and threw stuff at her,” he said. “And she was going to file a complaint which she can’t now, she’s gone.”

The others were just as violent he told us.

“And the second one the people were dealing drugs to the extent that she decided her life was too much at risk and she called TPD(Tucson Police dept.),” Bittenham said. “Seven officers showed up.”

The county does provide a weapon for the Constables but little else according to Bittenham.

“She actually handled an eviction for us, which I was present at, a half hour before she went over to the Lind (apartments) and I asked her why don’t you wear a bullet proof vest,” he said. “And she said the county won’t pay for it.”

We asked the county why they don’t provide the vests and we were told “I support making sure that our public servants that are in dangerous situations have the equipment they need and the protection they need, absolutely,” said Dr. Matt Heinz, Supervisor in District 2.

But he was unaware of whether the county provides bullet proof vests.

But he went on further to say maybe a change is needed and maybe the Sheriff’s Department should handle those duties.

“First and foremost, I think whenever possible to prevent them from being in these difficult and potentially dangerous situation is the priority,” he said. “Is this a proper role for this particular kind of public servant to be doing.”

A question likely to be asked at the next Supervisors meeting Sept. 6.

