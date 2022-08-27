FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Monsoon taking a break next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon has been active for most of southern Arizona this season, but our pattern slows down heading into next week. A westerly flow will gradually dry us out, with only isolated storms expected Sunday – primarily over higher terrain. Tucson’s storm chances decrease to 10% or less Monday through Friday with an upper-level ridge pushing high temperatures back into the triple digits. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s each night.
TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible early, then decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High near 103°.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 90s.
