FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance for rain in Tucson, greater chance down south

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A daily chance of thunderstorms will continue through Sunday. Some drying is expected early next week with fewer storms as a result. High pressure will bring hotter temperatures by the middle of next week.

Today: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 97. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 103.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 101.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 100.

