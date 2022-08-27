Officers find no threat after report of weapons at Oro Valley school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police say they found no danger after they were called to an Oro Valley school in response to a report of a possible threat on campus.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers said, they were called to Canyon Del Oro High School.

While one student was arrested for threats, they said, there was not a firearm or weapons on school grounds at any point.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

