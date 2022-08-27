Advertise
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley will soon launch a new and improved way for Water customers to pay their bills online and manage accounts. To prepare for the change, the Water Utility Department will need to cut-off the current system on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new system will be available on Monday, August 29.

During the cut-off, online account access will not be available, and payments in any form will not be accepted. In addition to the new Water Utility Customer Portal, billing cycle dates are changing. The new bills are scheduled to go out on the 7th of every month and will be due the on 28th.

Customers should expect to see their first water bill utilizing the new billing system on the week of September 12th.

To allow customers to get familiar with the new billing system, the Water Utility will not be imposing late fees or water shutoffs for the months of September and October of this year. Regular enforcement for non-payment or delinquent accounts will resume beginning November 1, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact the Water Utility at 520-229-5000 or email OVWater@orovalleyaz.gov.

