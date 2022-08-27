Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting near Swan and Speedway.
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting near Swan and Speedway.(WCTV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with oblivious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified
Zachary Connor is wanted for the murder of James Sanchez. Five others have been charged.
UPDATE: Five of six suspects charged in connection with 16-year-old’s murder
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at hookah lounge identified
The babies were found west of Lukeville, Arizona, in the Organ Pipe National Monument, shown...
Border agent discovers 2 babies abandoned in Organ Pipe National Monument
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times

Latest News

Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
Oro Valley Water launching new billing system
Constables’ work is oftentimes dangerous according to a Tucson landlord
Constables’ work is oftentimes dangerous according to a Tucson landlord
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified