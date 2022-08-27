Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Swan Rd. and Speedway Blvd. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers responded early Saturday morning to a reported shooting in that area. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man with oblivious signs of trauma. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation is underway and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

