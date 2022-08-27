UPDATE: Five of six suspects charged in connection with 16-year-old’s murder

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five teenagers and young adults were charged on Thursday, Aug. 25 after they allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy in June. The sixth suspect may have left the area, authorities say.

The following suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery:

Joseph Nolan, 21

Drake Nolan, 19

Paul Rodriguez, 18

William Marley, 16

Richard Miller, 19

The mugshots of five young men charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place, near the Coronado K-8 School at North Oracle and East Wilds roads.

A 911 caller reported the shooting, saying his friend had been shot at a park and he was driving his friend to a hospital.

According to the PCSD, the victim has been identified as 16-year-old James Sanchez. He died from his injuries on Thursday, June 23.

Deputies said Joseph Nolan was apprehended by United States Border Patrol Agents outside of Coolidge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers arrested Richard Miller at the Nogales Port.

The remaining suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zachary Connor.

Anyone with information about this incident or these suspects is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.