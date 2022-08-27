Advertise
UPDATE: Man charged months after homicide near Ajo Way, 12th Avenue

Tony Razo
Tony Razo(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly killed another man in April.

Tucson police arrested Tony Razo, 44, charging him with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Razo was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24 when authorities found him at a home in the 2600 block of South Eighth Avenue.

The Tucson Police Department said Ronald Bonillas, 55, was found dead outside a condemned home at 4019 South Belmar Avenue on April 27. The home is near Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue.

Ronald Bonillas was found dead outside a condemned house located at 4019 South Belmar Avenue on...
Ronald Bonillas was found dead outside a condemned house located at 4019 South Belmar Avenue on April 27.(Tucson Police Department)

According to TPD, Bonillas had signs of trauma.

