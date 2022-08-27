UPDATE: Man charged months after homicide near Ajo Way, 12th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly killed another man in April.

Tucson police arrested Tony Razo, 44, charging him with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Razo was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24 when authorities found him at a home in the 2600 block of South Eighth Avenue.

The Tucson Police Department said Ronald Bonillas, 55, was found dead outside a condemned home at 4019 South Belmar Avenue on April 27. The home is near Ajo Way and South 12th Avenue.

According to TPD, Bonillas had signs of trauma.

