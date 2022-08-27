Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified
Gavin Lee Stansell fatally shot Deborah Martinez-Garibay, Angela Fox-Heath and Elijah Miranda before turning the gun on himself
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.
The shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.
Authorities said Stansell, 24, then fatally shot Fox-Heath, Martinez-Garibay and neighbor Elijah Miranda before turning the gun on himself.
The body of the 28-year-old Fox-Heath was found in the courtyard of the complex. The bodies of Martinez-Garibay and Stansell were found in Stansell’s apartment while Miranda, 25, was found dead in his near-by apartment.
The 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran who was active in the Tucson community. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.
In 2020, she was the program manager for Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans. KOLD spoke with her when the group handed out Walmart gift cards to veterans and their families to help during the pandemic.
In 2019, Martinez-Garibay was honored for her work and received a vehicle from the Recycled Ride program.
In 2017 and 2018, Martinez-Garibay led the Tucson chapter of the PGA Hope program. The program sought to bring together military veterans with any disability and golf professionals.
“The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they’re happy about learning the game of golf, they’re happy to have the social interaction with other veterans,” Martinez-Garibay said at the time.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of the lives in the mass shooting.
Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.
It is at least the second fatal shooting in the United States this week that happened when eviction papers were being served.
On Monday, Aug. 22, two deputies were shot at a home near Oklahoma City.
Authorities said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed while the other deputy is expected to survive.
As of Friday, there were no outstanding suspects in the shooting at Lind Commons Apartments. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.
Response To Shooting
There was an outpouring of support for Martinez’s family across social media. Below are some of those responses.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.