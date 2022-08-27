Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people died in a triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

The shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath served an eviction notice to Gavin Lee Stansell.

Deborah Martinez-Garibay (Pima County)

Authorities said Stansell, 24, then fatally shot Fox-Heath, Martinez-Garibay and neighbor Elijah Miranda before turning the gun on himself.

The body of the 28-year-old Fox-Heath was found in the courtyard of the complex. The bodies of Martinez-Garibay and Stansell were found in Stansell’s apartment while Miranda, 25, was found dead in his near-by apartment.

Solemn moments as the body of Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay is escorted to the Medical Examiner’s office. She was serving an eviction notice when she was killed by a suspect. Three others are dead including an apartment employee and the suspect. Posted by Mary Coleman KOLD on Thursday, August 25, 2022

The 43-year-old Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran who was active in the Tucson community. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

In 2020, she was the program manager for Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans. KOLD spoke with her when the group handed out Walmart gift cards to veterans and their families to help during the pandemic.

In 2019, Martinez-Garibay was honored for her work and received a vehicle from the Recycled Ride program.

In 2017 and 2018, Martinez-Garibay led the Tucson chapter of the PGA Hope program. The program sought to bring together military veterans with any disability and golf professionals.

“The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they’re happy about learning the game of golf, they’re happy to have the social interaction with other veterans,” Martinez-Garibay said at the time.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of the lives in the mass shooting.

Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.

It is at least the second fatal shooting in the United States this week that happened when eviction papers were being served.

On Monday, Aug. 22, two deputies were shot at a home near Oklahoma City.

Authorities said Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed while the other deputy is expected to survive.

As of Friday, there were no outstanding suspects in the shooting at Lind Commons Apartments. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Response To Shooting

There was an outpouring of support for Martinez’s family across social media. Below are some of those responses.

“We lost one of our own yesterday and we are devastated. May all the family, friends, and colleagues of Constable Deborah Martinez know that we hold them all in our hearts and that we grieve with them. We all know that the job of an Arizona Constable comes with risk, but we go about our business with caution and professionalism and treat all with whom we come in contact with respect and dignity. The Constables and office staff work in service to the people of Pima County and Arizona. Constable Martinez gave her life in that service and we honor her for her dedication to duty and public service. May she rest in peace.”

“The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state. Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community. Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today’s tragic events.”

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Pima County Constable Martinez today while serving an eviction. Constable Martinez served in the U.S. Army and worked with Veterans. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her friends and family and the friends and family of the other victims involved.”

