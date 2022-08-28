Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drier skies and hotter highs this week!

Dry week ahead!
Dry week ahead!(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon has been active for most of southern Arizona this season, but our pattern slows down for the upcoming week. A westerly flow will gradually dry us out, with only isolated storms Sunday afternoon and evening – primarily over higher terrain. Tucson’s storm chances decrease to 10% or less Monday through Friday with an upper-level ridge pushing high temperatures back into the triple digits. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 70s each night.

TONIGHT: Isolated storms possible early, then decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 100°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High near 101°.

