Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small chance for rain to end the weekend

Allie Potter August 28 Weather
Allie Potter August 28 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Some drying is expected early in the week with fewer storms as a result. As this happens, high pressure will bring hotter temperatures the first half of the week. Better storm chances are expected later in the week with temperatures falling back a few degrees.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 97. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 103. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Connor is wanted for the murder of James Sanchez. Five others have been charged.
UPDATE: Five of six suspects charged in connection with 16-year-old’s murder
A fatal wreck took place on I-10 in Tucson on Saturday night.
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
Victims, suspect from triple murder-suicide in midtown Tucson identified
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting near Swan and Speedway.
Tucson Police investigate deadly shooting
The babies were found west of Lukeville, Arizona, in the Organ Pipe National Monument, shown...
Border agent discovers 2 babies abandoned in Organ Pipe National Monument

Latest News

Saturday, August 27th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Monsoon taking a break next week
Allie Potter August 27 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight chance for rain in Tucson, greater chance down south
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures heating up!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 26, 2022