FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small chance for rain to end the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Some drying is expected early in the week with fewer storms as a result. As this happens, high pressure will bring hotter temperatures the first half of the week. Better storm chances are expected later in the week with temperatures falling back a few degrees.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 97. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 103. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 101.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 98.
