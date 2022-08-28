FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small chance for rain to end the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Some drying is expected early in the week with fewer storms as a result. As this happens, high pressure will bring hotter temperatures the first half of the week. Better storm chances are expected later in the week with temperatures falling back a few degrees.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 97. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 100. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. North northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 103. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 98.

