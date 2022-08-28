Advertise
Hiker found dead on trail in Lake Havasu City regional park

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a hiker has been found dead after getting lost on trails in an 1,100-acre regional park in Lake Havasu City. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the 31-year-old man became separated from a group of three other out-of-town hikers and his body was located Saturday afternoon. The man’s name is being withheld until his relatives can be notified. Authorities say the four hikers called 911 around 2:30 p.m. Friday to say they were lost, out of water showing signs of heat exhaustion in 104-degree conditions. Besides the 31-year-old man, the other hikers were a 61-year-old man and two women, ages 63 and 27. City rescue crews treated the surviving hikers for dehydration.

