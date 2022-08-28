Advertise
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson

A fatal wreck took place on I-10 in Tucson on Saturday night.
A fatal wreck took place on I-10 in Tucson on Saturday night.(AZ 511)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.

Those lanes were closed until around 9:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

