U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents.

Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.

