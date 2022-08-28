Advertise
U.S. Border Patrol arrest migrants in west of Tubac

13 men from Guatemala and Mexico attempting to avoid detection, apprehended.
13 men from Guatemala and Mexico attempting to avoid detection, apprehended.(U.S. Border Patrol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to U.S. Border Patrol, 13 adults were apprehended by agents.

Deep in the mountains west of Tubac, Nogales Station agents responded with the Mobile Response Team and air support to a group of suspected migrants. Border Patrol said 13 men from Guatemala and Mexico were attempting to avoid detection.

