2 men dead, another critically hurt after apparent shooting in Mesa

Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early...
Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that left two men dead and another hurt overnight in Mesa.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, Mesa police officers were dispatched to the report of shots fired at an apartment complex on East McKellips Road between Mesa Drive and North Horne. When officers arrived, they found three men with injuries.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say another man has been taken into custody, but so far no details have been released on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

