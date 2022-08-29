Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hotter and drier end to August

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Right on cue, a westerly flow has dried us out to kick off the workweek. Storms will remain few and far between with highs making a run for the triple digits. An upper level ridge will push temperatures several degrees above normal with the hottest day of the workweek looking to be Tuesday. A northeasterly flow returns by mid-week, but storm chances in the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best. Expect highs in the upper 90s and lower end of the triple digits through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 103°. Stray storm possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 101°. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. Stray storm possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated chance for storms. High near 101°.

