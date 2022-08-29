Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

The TPD said the assault happened near South Sixth Avenue and West Valencia Road.

The firefighter suffered facial injuries but is expected to be OK.

