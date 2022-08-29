Advertise
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after allegedly...
Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking a Tucson firefighter near Sixth and Valencia.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Tucson firefighter this past weekend.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

The TPD said the assault happened near South Sixth Avenue and West Valencia Road.

The firefighter suffered facial injuries but is expected to be OK.

