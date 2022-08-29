Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The vehicle that hit the man has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

