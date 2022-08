TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Congress Street and Scott Avenue.

The man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the TPD.

No suspects were in custody as of 7 a.m. Monday.

