Police say Arizona criminals using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall.

Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out from the parking lot at one of Arizona’s busiest malls. Thankfully no one was hurt.

“They thought they were gonna get injured or killed; it was emotional!” recounted Chandler Police Sergeant Jason McClimans. The suspect, who would later be identified by police as 19 yr old Nathanial Vensor confronted a guy who made a comment to his girlfriend and then pulled a gun on the man in the parking lot. Detectives said when the man tried to steal Vensor’s jewelry, Vensor opened fire and fled.

Police were able to arrest Vensor when he showed back up at the mall the very next day.

After his arrest, Vensor was brought to the Chandler Police headquarters, where detectives began questioning him. First, asking him about the gun used. ”I don’t even own a gun.” Vensor told detectives. “you don’t?” a detective asked. “I don’t own a gun!” Vensor said adamantly.

Detectives would later find that wasn’t true after seizing three guns from his home during a search warrant. One of the firearms they found matched the shell casings found at the mall shooting the day before. What they found next is becoming a common worry among law enforcement around Arizona.

”They took apart the upper and lower receiver and, at that point, found a gray polymer device that was inserted into the trigger mechanism,” said Sgt. McClimans. The device they found is a 3-D printed, drop-in auto-sear.

Just a few months ago, Arizona’s Family aired a story with valley detectives catching drug dealers who were selling these illegal sears and Glock switches on the social media platform Snapchat.

“We have to pour all our resources into stopping this,” says Brendan Iber, the Special Agent In Charge for the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Department, Phoenix field division.

Iber recently assigned 2 agents to join a task force with the Maricopa County Attorney and Phoenix Police that just recovered a slew of illegal switches & sears. Also, in a recent roundup of more than 700 guns found with criminals on probation. Officers even found ghost guns. “It’s insane what’s going on out there” Iber says. “It’s happening day in & day out”

Back in Chandler, Vensor is still defiant about his involvement with the shooting, ”You’re pinning me to a shooting that I did not do!” said Vensor during the interrogation. Vensor is now being held on 12 felony counts, including possession of Fentanyl. Vensor decided he didn’t want to talk to detectives anymore, but seemed to understand the severity of the charges during this phone call with his girlfriend. ”I’m about to get 12 years dawg,” Vensor tells his girlfriend from Jail over the phone.

This wasn’t Vensor’s first run-in with the law. He was already on probation for a drive-by shooting and just got another gun seized earlier that week.

”He was high on Fentanyl, and he was using an AR pistol that was fully equipped to be used in a war zone,” said Sgt. McClimans.

Police & agents fear mixing drugs with high-capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and the small illegal devices that can spit bullets out in seconds only increase the odds of more collateral damage for innocent bystanders.

”This time nobody was hurt- but we don’t want a next time,” said Sgt McClimans

