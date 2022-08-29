UA College of Education sees increase in enrollment amid national teacher shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a bumpy start to the school year for many due to the national teacher shortage.

There are 567,000 fewer educators now than there were before the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here in southern Arizona, several school districts are starting the year with substitutes in place.

At the same time, more students are joining the College of Education at the University of Arizona and hoping to remedy the shortage.

“We’ve been able to buck some national trends. so, we’ve seen a 40-percent increase in our transfer student population specifically, which is really important to the work that we do. we want to make sure that teachers and classrooms really mirror the demographics of our local community,” Angela Botello, recruitment manager at the College of Education said.

It’s been an encouraging start to the year at the College of Education.

Though the last couple years have been difficult in the teaching field with the pandemic, school violence and a historic teacher shortage, the U of A is seeing more students step up to the plate.

“Resoundingly our students tell us time and time again that they are committed to making sure that students have an inclusive and safe space in their classrooms and so that’s where the resilience arises in our students,” Botello said.

The UA has added several programs that give students hands-on classroom experience.

Despite an increase in enrollment, many of the students in these programs have brought up a number of concerns about being a teacher.

“I think students have always been concerned about being able to really take on the role of a teacher. it is so consuming, and we know that teachers are not looking to get rich by being in this profession,” she explained.

One program at the College of Education where they’ve really struggled to get students to enroll is their Special Education program.

Bethany Horton is currently a junior in that program.

She said, ″I feel really confident in the area of special education that I’m going into has a high demand for teachers so I’m pretty confident that I’ll have a job when I come out, but I just hope that I find a school that’s a good fit for me and in an area that I would enjoy.”

Horton started her journey to become a teacher right as things got harder due to the pandemic. She said she feels that has only made her stronger.

“The pandemic was rough for everybody. I think it did throw us some curveballs, but I feel like I’m going to be very prepared because I’ve experienced being a student in a pandemic and also getting those teacher skills during a pandemic,” she said.

While there is concern about the shortage and pay, Horton said teaching is a passion that she is proud to be a part of.

″I think that it’s a real shame that we don’t have very many teachers, but I do hope to change that curve and change that trend by becoming a teacher as well as others who are in my cohort and also in the program to get out into the teaching field and just love and make a difference,” Horton added.

There’s also the new law that allows college students to teach in classrooms.

The UA said this law hasn’t changed much for them because they already offer a number of similar programs that allow students to get hands-on experience in classrooms.

