UPDATE: Tucson police locate person of interest in deadly hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have located a person of interest in a deadly hit and run that took place in August.

Authorities announced they had found the person of interest on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26, which happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads.

Authorities identified that man as 61-year-old Quedith Mullins, who died at the scene.

Police also released photos of two other vehicles that had been seen leaving the area before Mullins was hit. One is a silver Honda Odyssey minivan and the other is a black Lincoln SUV.

A silver Honda Odyssey minivan was spotted leaving the scene. (Tucson Police Department)

A Lincoln SUV was also seen leaving the scene before the hit-and-run. (Tucson Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.