Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Tucson police locate person of interest in deadly hit and run

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:12 AM MST|Updated: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have located a person of interest in a deadly hit and run that took place in August.

Authorities announced they had found the person of interest on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

A man riding a homemade motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Tucson on Friday, Aug. 26, which happened in a parking lot near Grant and Silverbell roads.

Authorities identified that man as 61-year-old Quedith Mullins, who died at the scene.

Police also released photos of two other vehicles that had been seen leaving the area before Mullins was hit. One is a silver Honda Odyssey minivan and the other is a black Lincoln SUV.

A silver Honda Odyssey minivan was spotted leaving the scene.
A silver Honda Odyssey minivan was spotted leaving the scene.(Tucson Police Department)
A Lincoln SUV was also seen leaving the scene before the hit-and-run.
A Lincoln SUV was also seen leaving the scene before the hit-and-run.(Tucson Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The intersection of Oak Tree Drive and Valencia Road was closed after a fatal, three-vehicle...
One dead in crash on Valencia Road
Stephanie Kane has been arrested after repeatedly hitting her 9-year-old daughter inside of a...
Woman arrested after hitting 9-year-old daughter at a Litchfield Park restaurant, police say
In a viral video uploaded to TikTok, McGraw lost his balance and fell off the edge of the stage...
Tim McGraw falls off stage during Arizona festival
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say
No, the pandemic is not over, Pima County officials say

Latest News

Police submitted charges against the fourth grader and his parents after officers said he...
Documents: Student who brought gun to Queen Creek school used ladder to get it from parent’s room
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
Two injured in wreck near Broadway, Pantano
The intersection of Oak Tree Drive and Valencia Road was closed after a fatal, three-vehicle...
One dead in crash on Valencia Road
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price
Tucson will leave CAP water in Lake Mead for a price