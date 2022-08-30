Arizona AG sues Tucson over employee vaccine policies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tucson, alleging the city’s vaccination requirements for employees are unlawful and discriminatory.

According to the AG’s office, the suit was filed after several Tucson employees contact them, saying the city discriminated against employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate established in August 2021.

“Many of those affected are first responders, and it’s our turn to be there for them. The city’s misguided vaccine mandate is an ugly example of government overreach that we must vigorously oppose,” General Mark Brnovich was quoted as saying in a news release.

The AG’s office alleges that the city gave its employees three business days from the time the mandate was implemented to get the vaccine or submit an exemption or accommodation request. Months later, the city reportedly extended the deadline for employees, but those who missed the first deadline were suspended without pay.

In a statement from the city of Tucson, officials said the city’s policies included “express provisions” allowing accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs or a disability.

The City Attorney has confirmed that based on the Attorney General’s press release, Mr. Brnovich has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court relating to the City of Tucson’s vaccination policies for City employees. The lawsuit has not yet been served on the City. The lawsuit contends that the City’s vaccination policies that were adopted in August, 2021 amounted to discrimination and/or retaliation against employees based upon disability and/or religion, despite the policies’ express provisions allowing for accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs or for a disability; and allowing for medical exemptions. As is its practice, the City will not comment on the merits, or the lack of merits, of pending litigation.

