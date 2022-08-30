Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Arizona AG sues Tucson over employee vaccine policies

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s office has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tucson, alleging the city’s vaccination requirements for employees are unlawful and discriminatory.

According to the AG’s office, the suit was filed after several Tucson employees contact them, saying the city discriminated against employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate established in August 2021.

“Many of those affected are first responders, and it’s our turn to be there for them. The city’s misguided vaccine mandate is an ugly example of government overreach that we must vigorously oppose,” General Mark Brnovich was quoted as saying in a news release.

The AG’s office alleges that the city gave its employees three business days from the time the mandate was implemented to get the vaccine or submit an exemption or accommodation request. Months later, the city reportedly extended the deadline for employees, but those who missed the first deadline were suspended without pay.

In a statement from the city of Tucson, officials said the city’s policies included “express provisions” allowing accommodations for sincerely held religious beliefs or a disability.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot near Congress Street and Scott Avenue in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28.
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel
Cypriana Alcantar
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after allegedly...
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

Latest News

Country artist found dead in Tucson
The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel
Gun was found at a Cochise County school campus.
7-year-old boy found with 2 guns at Cochise County school, deputies say
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements