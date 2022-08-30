Advertise
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich(Arizona's Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.

The Arizona Civil Rights Division filed a divisional charge alleging Tucson discriminated against its employees based on religion or disability and retaliated against its employees who engaged in protected activity under the Arizona Civil Rights Act.

“Tucson dictated a widespread vaccine mandate without regard to its impact on the liberties and civil rights of its employees,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.

In August 2021, Tucson implemented a COVID-19 vaccination directive, requiring that all of its more than 4,000 employees get the vaccination or submit a request for religious accommodation or medical exemption. The AGO said that this was a malicious effort to head off impending Arizona legislation that would have prohibited Tucson’s efforts to require the vaccine.

The AGO asks anyone who believes their civil rights have been violated to contact the AGO’s Civil Rights Division in Tucson at (520) 628-6500, in Phoenix at (602) 542-5263 or toll-free (877) 491-5742 or submit an intake questionnaire online at AGO’s civil rights online intake questionnaire.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Tucson chief of staff and Mayor Regina Romero and is awaiting comment.

