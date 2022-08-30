Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27.

Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders treated him a the scene before he was taken to Banner UMC, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified by police as Joseph Hunter.

Detectives believe a large crowd had been at the parking lot of the scene when a fight broke out/ Gunshots were fired, striking Hunter.

Investigators say some witnesses may have cell phone recordings of the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s death is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.