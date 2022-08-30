Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Country artist found dead in Tucson

(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road.

According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson on Saturday, Aug. 20. He was 23.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wy.

The investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, police say.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot near Congress Street and Scott Avenue in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28.
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel
Cypriana Alcantar
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after allegedly...
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

Latest News

The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel
Gun was found at a Cochise County school campus.
7-year-old boy found with 2 guns at Cochise County school, deputies say
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as new reason to exit Twitter deal