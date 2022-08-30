Country artist found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road.

According to Saving Country Music , Bell had gone missing in Tucson on Saturday, Aug. 20. He was 23.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wy.

The investigation into Bell’s death is ongoing, police say.

