Court documents expose what led up to murder of Pima County teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the past two months, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been investigating the death of a teen at Black Horse Park in Catalina.

Since then, six suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old James Sanchez.

The suspects are:

Joseph Nolan, 21

Drake Nolan, 19

Paul Rodriguez, 18

William Marley, 16

Richard Miller, 19

Zachary Connor, 18

KOLD News 13 obtained an interim complaint for Marley’s arrest.

According to the document, two of the six were armed with rifles when they all entered the Black Horse Park on June 21.

Sanchez and his friend, who has not been named, drove into the park to meet the group. Sanchez’s friend told deputies Sanchez went to the park buy a necklace.

That friend said Sanchez got out of the car, talked to one person and then got back into the vehicle.

Sanchez’s friend told investigators he then heard banging and later determined it was gunfire. Once the friend realized Sanchez has been shot, he drove his to a local hospital.

During a search of Sanchez’s phone, several messages were found about selling marijuana or THC cartridges at the park.

Investigators said several carts were later found in Sanchez’s backpack.

Detectives did interviews and received several anonymous tips, leading them to Marley.

Marley turned himself in on Aug. 19, according to the PCSD. Detectives showed him surveillance video and he admitted he was the second person to enter the park wearing a flannel shirt and white Nike shoes.

Border Patrol agents played a role as Richard Miller and Zachary Connor were arrested at the Nogales Port while Joseph Nolan was arrested outside of Coolidge.

It is unknown where Paul Rodrigues and Drake Nolan were picked up.

The six are now charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. Joseph Nolan, Drake Nolan, Paul Rodriguez and Miller are being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on $1 million bonds. As of 7 p.m. Monday, neither Marley nor Connor are on the jail roster.

