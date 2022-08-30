Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: warm and dry to end August!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, August 30th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Right on cue, a westerly flow has dried us out to kick off the workweek. Storms will remain few and far between with highs making a run for the triple digits. An upper level ridge will push temperatures several degrees above normal with the hottest day of the workweek looking to be Tuesday. A northeasterly flow returns by mid-week, but storm chances in the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best. Expect highs in the upper 90s and lower end of the triple digits through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 102°. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Stray storm possible. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with an isolated chance for storms. High near 101°. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103°.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

