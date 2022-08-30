Gov. Doug Ducey to meet with Taiwan president

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is in Taiwan for three days to meet with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and companies in the semiconductor industry.

The trip is happening as the world’s largest contract chip maker is building a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

The Governor’s Office said Ducey is trying to build on a strong relationship with the country.

“Gov. Ducey has built an excellent relationship with Taiwan,” Ducey’s spokseperson CJ Karamargin said. “We want to expand it even further, and that includes attracting additional investments by Taiwanese businesses in our state.”

The governor’s visit is the latest in a string of visits by U.S. government leaders, including a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month.

