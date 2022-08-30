Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend still missing

Police say 16-year-old Beatriz Velazquez (left) and her baby have been found, but her...
Police say 16-year-old Beatriz Velazquez (left) and her baby have been found, but her boyfriend, 24-year-old Horacio Cigarrora (right), is still missing.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say 16-year-old Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, her boyfriend Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.

RELATED: Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn

However, detectives are still working on finding Cigarroa. He may be driving a 2009 white Jeep with Arizona Plate DADIMAC. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-212 or (602) 262-6141.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot near Congress Street and Scott Avenue in downtown Tucson late Sunday, Aug. 28.
One injured in shooting in downtown Tucson
Cypriana Alcantar
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
The shooting happened near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Sunday night.
3 dead, 2 police officers injured after shootout outside north Phoenix hotel
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Adam Fernando Rivas, 39, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault after allegedly...
Man accused of attacking firefighter in Tucson

Latest News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal
A man was sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent Super Bowl rings to an auction house.
Man gets 3 years in prison for scheme to sell fraudulent Super Bowl rings
Duane Hansen made a trip down the Missouri River to celebrate his 60th birthday.
Man paddles down river in hollowed-out pumpkin
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
A woman was killed when a tree fell on top of her on Beverly in Toledo on August 29, 2022.
Storms blamed in deaths of 3