Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Planned Parenthood Arizona is offering abortion services in Pima County again. Officials say they can do so under a court injunction that blocks the state’s near-total abortion ban.

On Monday, the Southern Arizona Regional Health Center reverted to the services it provided before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“That means we are providing medication abortion up to 11 weeks and surgical abortion up to 18 weeks,” said the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno.

Fonteno says several patients have started the abortion process, which includes state-mandated counseling and a 24-hour waiting period.

A court battle over abortion in Arizona led to Planned Parenthood’s decision.

“The Attorney General’s Office has stated on the record and in court that the injunction is in place and that prosecution cannot happen,” said Fonteno. “So, I think that gave health care providers the reassurance they needed.”

Fonteno is referring to a 1973 injunction that blocks the century-old abortion ban Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is trying to reinstate.

Fonteno claims Republican lawmakers have created an atmosphere of confusion and fear.

“The future for access to abortion in Arizona, much like the rest of the country, is uncertain,” she said.

In coming days, though, Planned Parenthood will provide abortion care in Tucson. Fentano says the same services will be offered at other Arizona locations when staff feel comfortable.

A judge may rule on the future of the abortion ban and its injunction as soon as Sept. 20.

“When the Supreme Court’s draft opinion was leaked, we saw a surge in patients wanting to come in for abortion care,” said Fonteno. “We are ready to serve as many patients as possible. We will always comply with state and federal law. If that means going with the 15-week ban, if that means the judge rules in the Attorney General’s [favor], we will follow what the law is. But we will never stop fighting for our patients and their rights.”

While the Pima County Attorney’s Office did not directly confirm it won’t prosecute Planned Parenthood for offering abortion services again, a spokesperson said “there is an injunction in place.”

In response to Planned Parenthood’s decision to resume services in Tucson, the Center for Arizona Policy released the following statement:

“Unborn lives have been saved and women protected from the physical and emotional harms of abortion in most counties in Arizona since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe in June. Pro-life centers have been providing resources for women facing unplanned pregnancies at no cost to them, ensuring no woman stands alone. Pima County is the only county with an injunction on the pre-Roe law from 1973 prohibiting abortion in most cases. Unfortunately, abortionists have resumed performing abortions there but we are confident the court will lift that injunction, which will lead to the protection of unborn babies and their mothers throughout the state.”

KOLD News 13 also reached out the Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office for comment. We are waiting to hear back.

