1 person hurt in tractor-trailer crash that caused I-10 closure in Benson

Westbound I-10 was closed in Benson because of a crash Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Westbound I-10 was closed in Benson because of a crash Wednesday, Aug. 31.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured when the passenger vehicle they were in crashed with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Benson Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The crash happened at about 3:22 a.m.

Westbound I-10 was closed at Milepost 303 because of the crash. There was no estimate on when the lanes would be reopened.

No additional details were immediately available.

