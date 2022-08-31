Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Big discounts coming this holiday shopping season

Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.
Big discounts are expected this holiday shopping season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can expect to find more discounts this year than in previous holiday shopping seasons.

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap and other top chains have said they are expecting a shopping season packed with deals.

Walmart said Tuesday it was offering more “rollbacks,” temporary price reductions on items, than in previous years and a wider array of toys for less than $50 and $25.

In addition to toys, shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods and other items.

Other companies are also ramping up promotions to offer incentives to inflation-strained shoppers who might otherwise be priced out of holiday gifts, but it is unclear whether holiday discounts will be compelling enough to spur inflation-conscious shoppers to buy.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Man charged in random Detroit shootings that killed 3
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes Misoprostol to prevent stomach ulcers, which can be caused...
Some women say they’re having trouble getting prescriptions filled because of Georgia abortion law
The FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant variants. (CNN,...
FDA authorizes updated COVID-19 boosters
Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson has been found safe five months after she was captured at a...
American nun found safe 5 months after her abduction in Africa