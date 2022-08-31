Changes may be coming for constable practices and procedures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is working on a plan which will make Constable work more consistent, safer and more accountable.

A copy of the 20 page draft can be found here.

Since Constables are elected officials, they can basically call their own shots, accountable only to the voters which makes it difficult to hold them responsible even when they are bad actors.

The Presiding Constable Michael Stevenson and others have been working on a policy and procedures guide for Constables following the suspension of Constable Oscar Vazquez last year on several policy violations including driving a county car more than a 100 miles per hour, urinating in public, misusing a handicapped placard and being verbally abusive to the public.

“As elected officials we report to our constituents versus having a supervisory chain of command so to speak,” he said. “So each of us is responsible for our own precincts.”

Constables, by the way, serve papers to the public such as warrants and eviction notices.

“It’s kind of like a cross between social work and law enforcement, " Stevenson said. “This is becoming a dangerous job.”

That’s borne out by the fact nine people were killed last week when eviction notices were handed out in Houston where four were killed, Oklahoma where a sheriff’s deputy was killed and Tucson where four were killed, including Constable Deborah Martinez.

Because the work is quasi-law enforcement, many of the practices follow law enforcement guidelines but since it’s also social work, some don’t follow those practices. And because they are elected, they don’t have to.

“The individual precincts have their own personality,” Stevenson said. “Some expect more of a law enforcement look, others can get the job done while having a more casual appearance.”

As far as weapons, Constables will be required to take training before they can carry a gun. But not all Constables choose to. Whether that will become more consistent won’t be known until the Pima County Board of Supervisors discusses and votes on the changes at its September 20th 2022 meeting.

“I think we’re going to see a little more consistency,” Stevenson said. “I think we’re going to see a tighter way of doing things.”

