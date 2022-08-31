Advertise
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event

Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday, Sept. 1.(WITN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some Circle K convenience stores will offer fuel at a 40-cent discount for three hours for Circle K Fuel Day on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The fuel sale is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. only at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel.

Find your nearest participating location using the store locator at circlek.com or look for the Circle K on fuel pumps. Circle K fuel is now available in more than half of Circle K’s fueling locations across the country. The price displayed on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

Circle K branded fuel is available at more than 3,600 locations across the U.S.

For ongoing savings at the pump, customers can also save 10 cents on every gallon with Easy Pay.

Country artist found dead in Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
