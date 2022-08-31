Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Dog attacks mother, daughter; sends 1 to hospital, officials say

Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother...
Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother when she got involved.(photosbyjim via canva)
By KVLY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A dog attack sent a woman to the hospital earlier this week.

Officials said a pit bull attacked the woman’s daughter, and the animal turned to the mother when she got involved.

KVLY reports the daughter ended up calling 911 and her mother was taken to the hospital, where sent underwent surgery Tuesday night.

Authorities said the daughter was also hurt in the attack, but her injuries were not as extensive.

According to officials, the pit bull will be sent to the University of Minnesota for an autopsy but no immediate word was given on how the animal died.

Copyright 2022 KVLY Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee