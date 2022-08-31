FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ending August and starting September toasty!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Storm chances for the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best as storms struggle to push from the mountains into lower elevations. Expect highs in the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend. Gustier winds expected at times this week as well.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Stray storm possible.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with an isolated chance for storms. High near 100°.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 103°. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101°.

