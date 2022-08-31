Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this week with lower storm chances

Tuesday, August 30th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Storm chances for the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best as storms struggle to push from the mountains into lower elevations. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend. Gustier winds expected at times as well.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°. Stray storm possible late.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with an isolated chance for storms late. High of 102°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103°. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 101°.

