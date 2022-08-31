Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all...
The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:57 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver.

The recall covers certain F-250, 350 and 450 trucks as well as the Lincoln Continental, all from the 2017 through 2020 model years. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system.

Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image. The company says it has more than 8,800 warranty reports in the U.S. due to the problem.

Dealers will replace the camera at no cost to owners. Ford will notify owners by letter starting Sept. 12.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York
Police lights file
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

Latest News

Paleontologists find remains of one of the largest dinosaurs
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures
People are rescued from floodwaters in Pakistan as a monsoon season has become extremely deadly.
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina in 2022
Westbound I-10 was closed in Benson because of a crash Wednesday, Aug. 31.
1 person hurt in tractor-trailer crash that caused I-10 closure in Benson
FILE: Protesters are seen in this file photo. Sought-after improvements haven't materialized...
Survey: Most Black Americans say focus on racial inequality hasn’t brought about improvements