Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee

The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.
The scene where alfredo sauce spilled after a crash on I-55.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Police in Memphis had to shut down part of an interstate after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled alfredo sauce all over the roadway Tuesday afternoon.

The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce when it hit a retaining wall, Memphis police said.

Jars of the creamy sauce covered I-55 during the afternoon rush hour, impacting drivers’ commutes.

Road crews worked to clean up the mess and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event

Latest News

Smoke rises off a building under construction in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Atlanta skyscraper fire sends smoke billowing from rooftop
FILE – Sam's Club is raising its membership fees starting this fall, according to media reports.
Reports: Sam’s Club raising membership prices
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone
Police body camera footage released last week shows officers approaching Pastor Michael...
Video shows pastor arrested while watering plants; plans to file lawsuit