VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness.

It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds of people, including children, participated in what appeared to be an organized event.

It wasn’t just reckless driving that had neighbors concerned, though.

Eyewitnesses say participants brandished handguns at drivers trying to get into their own cul-de-sacs. Several people report hearing gunshots.

“Eastside used to be the quietest place to live,” said Edward Fraijo. “This is the third time it’s happened.”

Fraijo has lived in the neighborhood for decades. While illegal drifting is nothing new, he says Saturday’s event was by far the worst.

“We were backed up from Escalante all the way to Stella,” said Fraijo. “Kids actually have [traffic] cones in their cars, they go and put the cones down. They stop people - my neighbor’s son got held up by gunpoint. They told him, ‘You’re not going anywhere.’”

We confirmed the story Fraijo’s neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

“One of our neighbors who lives that way, he went down there and found gun shells,” said Fraijo. “I was fearful someone was going to get hurt. People were driving the wrong way, parking everywhere. This is also a busy route. What if there was an accident and we needed an ambulance? There’s no way they could have gotten through.”

Neighbors say they struggled to get ahold of 9-1-1 dispatchers. While the Tucson Police Department (TPD) confirms they received multiple calls, a spokesperson says no injuries or accidents were reported. No arrests have been made.

According to residents, one officer showed up in a marked vehicle with the lights off, but left shortly after.

Neighbors claim the crowd dispersed without intervention after roughly an hour.

“The street needs speed humps, we need officers to be more responsive,” said Fraijo. “Don’t get me wrong, everyone is trying to do their part, but we need more officers.”

TPD officials were unavailable for an interview. We will follow this story, as street racing and illegal stunts continue to impact the community.

