Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

VIDEO: Man who fell off scooter gets struck, dragged by hit-and-run driver

Authorities are now searching for the driver of a white van involved in a hit-and-run accident that left a man hospitalized. (SOURCE: KCAL,KCBS)
By Joy Benedict
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – California authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly ran over a scooter rider and dragged him for 25 feet before driving away from the area on Saturday.

In the video, Luis Lopez, seen lying on the ground, is run over by a van and dragged down the road.

His wife, Fatima Garcia, said she was afraid she had lost him.

“The driver had a good gap of distance to see him. Why did he still run over him?” she questioned.

Police said Lopez was riding a friend’s electric scooter when he cut the corner, turned left and swerved to avoid hitting a car.

Detective Juan Campos with the L.A. Police Department said it appeared Lopez lost his balance and fell off the scooter.

“He hit his head and knocked himself out,” he said.

Before anyone could help him, a white van pulled up and ran Lopez over, not even bothering to break before it happened.

“He looks like he stops briefly, as you see the brakes get illuminated, and should have noticed he ran over somebody,” Campos said.

Fortunately, Lopez survived. He has numerous injuries, however, and now the self-employed handyman is looking at a long recovery and an inability to work and provide for his family.

“He’s a father of a 7-year-old, a hard worker, as well as a really good husband,” Garcia said.

The family is pleading for help from the community to identify the driver of the van.

“If he would have helped him, it would have been something different, but he just left him there like nothing,” Garcia said.

Detectives have said they have no reason to believe the driver of the white van was speeding. They said the driver may not have even committed a crime when they struck Lopez. That changed when they chose to drive away from the scene.

“Thank God he’s alive because the way he dragged him is really rough to watch in the video,” Garcia said.

Lopez’s family said finding the driver and getting justice will help ease their pain.

“It’s going to be a slow recovery, but thank God he’ll recover from it,” Garcia said.

Copyright 2022 KCAL,KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country artist found dead in Tucson
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
Court documents expose what led up to the Catalina murder
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk pt. 1
REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young holds up a replica of a check sent to resident joint tax...
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
The Snapchat icon is shown on a cellphone in this file photo.
Snapchat’s parent company cutting 20% of staff as ad sales continue to dry up
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen in Washington, on May 4,...
IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP
K-9 Perro with the Lithonia Police Department had to be euthanized after he was found suffering...
K-9 who escaped backyard found shot; had to be euthanized