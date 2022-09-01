Cochise County Attorney’s Officer to review case of 7-year-old who brought guns to school

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Attorney’s Office will consider filing charges against the parents of a 7-year-old child who brought two handguns to school.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Cochise Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 29, for a report that a second grader brought a weapon to school.

Sheriff’s deputies completed a juvenile referral on the second grader for weapons offenses and contacted the Department of Child Safety to address the child/home situation. Charges can be filed on a juvenile beginning at age 7, thus the referral was completed for juvenile court adjudication.

The report is being completed and forwarded to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office for review and filing of any charges against the parents.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, after another student reported seeing a weapon in a backpack, the backpack was located, and the student associated with the backpack was brought to the office.

While deputies were at the school, the father of the student went home from work to check on other weapons and discovered a second handgun missing. That weapon was discovered in the administrative offices of the school where the second grader hid it after he was taken to the office.

The weapon recovered from the backpack did not have a live round in the chamber, however, there was a fully loaded magazine with the weapon.

The parents told deputies the weapons had been placed in what they believed to be a secure location away from the children after a recent camping trip, but it appears that the second grader was able to gain access and take the handguns to school.

The school board will meet with school officials within the next few days and decide on the enrollment status of the second grader, including potential disciplinary suspension/expulsion.

The student remains in the custody of the parents and is not allowed at the school facility.

The incident remains under investigation until Attorney’s Office concludes its legal review and recommendation.

