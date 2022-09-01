Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Ex Tucson officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge at arraignment

The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
The Tucson Police Department said officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal shooting involving a man in a mobility scooter.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge pertaining to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a mobility scooter last year.

A not guilty plea was entered for Ryan Remington at an arraignment on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Remington’s next court appearance is slated for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Prosecutors and Remington’s defense team debated over whether Remington should be allowed to carry a firearm while his charges are pending. Prosecutors argued against him having one, while the defense asserted he needed to have one to protect himself, both as a former officer and as someone involved in a high-profile case.

The judge ultimately barred Remington from carrying or having access to firearms. Remington is dating a current Tucson police officer, and the judge ruled that she can still carry a firearm, but must lock it up so Remington doesn’t have access to it.

A grand jury indicted Remington in August and he was fired from the TPD in January.

On Nov. 29, 2021, Remington had been working as an off-duty security guard at the Walmart near Midvale Park and West Valencia Road when an employee told him that 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards had stolen a toolbox from the store.

The employee and Remington followed Richards, who was in a mobility scooter, and asked to see a receipt for the toolbox. Richards reportedly pulled out a knife and responded, “Here’s your receipt,” without stopping.

Remington followed Richards to the garden center of the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement Store. Though Remington ordered Richards not to go into the store, Richards kept moving towards the entrance.

Remington the shot Richards nine times, causing him to fall out of the scooter. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
Country artist found dead in Tucson
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
Tucson police looking to identify those involved in sideshow on Saturday
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after wreck in midtown Tucson

Latest News

One person died after a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee shows a deposition with...
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6
Pueblo High School (Source: Google Maps)
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown