FIRST ALERT FORECAST: What’s in store for the first week of September?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Storm chances for the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best as storms struggle to push from the mountains into lower elevations. Highs will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend. Gustier winds expected at times as well. Next week we’re keeping our eye on the tropics as that could bring us more moisture and better storm chances.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°. 10% storm chance.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. 20% storm chance. High of 102°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101°. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 102°. Breezy at times.

LABOR DAY: Sunny with a high of 102°.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 103°. Breezy at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high near 100°. 10% storm chance.

